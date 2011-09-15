(Adds detail, quotes, background)
By Sarah McFarlane and Nigel Hunt
MANCHESTER, England, Sept 15 Agribusiness
Cargill is looking to expand its sugar and cocoa
operations in emerging markets.
The U.S. privately owned company is keen to acquire mills in
top sugar producer Brazil and is also looking at expanding its
cocoa operations in Asia, Paul Naar, head of food ingredients in
Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) for Cargill, told Reuters
on Thursday.
"Brazil is going to be the sugar bowl for the world. It is
the place to be at the moment," he said.
Naar said Cargill was exploring opportunities for cocoa
processing in Indonesia, the world's third largest cocoa
producer after Ivory Coast and Ghana.
The Indonesian government introduced an export tax on cocoa
beans for the first time last year in an effort to encourage
local refining, as it seeks to spur value-added industries
rather than simply being an exporter of base commodities.
"The Indonesian government has changed the tax regime so
there is an incentive (to invest in processing). Indonesia is an
opportunity," Naar said, adding the head of the company's cocoa
business was in the country at the moment.
