LONDON, Sept 14 U.S. agribusiness Cargill
has warned its customers in North America to expect
corn sweetener prices for calendar 2012 to rise by at least 30
percent, according to a letter obtained by Reuters on Wednesday.
"The persistent increase in demand, which has significantly
tightened capacity utilization ... along with significant
increases in raw materials, will be reflective of a minimum 30
percent price increase for calendar year 2012," the letter said.
Cargill spokeswoman Nicole Reichert said the company
declined to comment on pricing.
CBOT corn prices Cc1 rose to an all-time high near $8 a
bushel in June and still remain far above year-earlier levels
after hot and dry weather this summer damaged the U.S. crop,
putting further pressure on already depleted stocks.
"Uncertainty with the 2011/12 corn crops has made it
necessary to delay the announcement of our corn sweetener
pricing for calendar 2012 until as late as November," the letter
said.
The letter added that "factors such as weather, income
growth in the developing world and dangerously low U.S. feed
grain stocks, had created conditions never before seen in our
corn wet milling business."
