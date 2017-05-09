DUBAI May 9 Dubai-based airline Emirates
said on Tuesday it had signed an agreement with
Cargolux to share cargo capacity.
The deal will give Emirates continued access to Boeing
747 cargo jets after it returns the two it is currently
leasing later this year.
The memorandum of understanding was signed by Emirates' air
freight division, SkyCargo, and freight-only carrier Cargolux in
Munich, Germany, Emirates said in a statement.
Under the agreement, Emirates can use space in Cargolux's
747 freighter jets and the Luxembourg airline will also increase
its three-weekly flights to al-Maktoum International at Dubai
World Central.
Al-Maktoum International is the city-state's second airport
which handles Emirates' cargo-only planes. The statement did not
say how many flights Cargolux would add.
An Emirates SkyCargo spokeswoman said the two 747 freighters
leased from ASL would be returned later this year.
Emirates will provide access to cargo space on its passenger
jets to Cargolux, and the Dubai-based airline's freighter unit
will start flights to Luxembourg in June.
Other cargo carriers have been signing partnership deals in
the last couple of years to help boost their air freight
activities in what has been a tough market, with Lufthansa
teaming up with ANA, Cathay Pacific and United, for example.
