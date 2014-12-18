UPDATE 5-Shareholders urge Akzo to negotiate with suitor PPG
* Shareholder group says Akzo should talk even if against a deal
Dec 18 Cargotec Oyj :
* Hiab, part of Cargotec, and Consorcio Industrial Puebla S.A.P.I. de C.V. (CIPSA) have signed an agreement regarding a long-term distribution partnership in Americas region
* As a part of transaction Hiab will sell its current sales company HIAB S.A de C.V. which employs 70 persons
* Parties have agreed not to disclose value of transaction which will follow on Dec. 29, 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
CALGARY, Alberta, March 22 Canada's Enbridge Inc said on Wednesday it would cut about 1,000 positions, or 6 percent of its work force, after buying Spectra Energy Corp of Houston, the first layoffs since the deal.
BRUSSELS, March 22 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: