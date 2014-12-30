RPT-AIA Group CEO leaves to take up new role at HSBC
March 12 Hong Kong insurer AIA Group Ltd said its CEO and President Mark Tucker will leave the company to take up the role of non-executive Group Chairman of HSBC Holdings Plc
Dec 30 Cargotec Oyj :
* Cargotec's MacgGregor secures large subsea crane order from Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industry Co Ltd (ZPMC)
* Delivery of cranes to Chinese shipyard is scheduled during Q3 2016
* All four cranes will be fitted to a new 145m dive support vessel (DSV) under construction at yard for UK-based operator Sealion Shipping Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SYDNEY, March 12 The rapid resurgence of nationalist politics in Australia was abruptly halted on Saturday after Pauline Hanson's One Nation party drew less than 5 percent of the vote and was set to win just one seat in a state poll.
LONDON, March 12 HSBC Holdings Plc is lining up Mark Tucker, currently chief executive of insurer AIA Group Ltd , to be the next chairman of Europe's biggest bank, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Sunday.