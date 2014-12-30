Dec 30 Cargotec Oyj :

* Cargotec's MacgGregor secures large subsea crane order from Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industry Co Ltd (ZPMC)

* Delivery of cranes to Chinese shipyard is scheduled during Q3 2016

* All four cranes will be fitted to a new 145m dive support vessel (DSV) under construction at yard for UK-based operator Sealion Shipping