Jan 29 Cargotec Oyj :

* Technology helps Hiab win Travis Perkins contract

* Says Hiab, part of Cargotec, has won an extensive order to supply loader cranes to Travis Perkins Plc

* Says order has been booked into Cargotec's 2014 Q4 order intake