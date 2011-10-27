HELSINKI Oct 27 Finnish cargo handling equipment maker Cargotec reported on Thursday a bigger-than-expected rise in third quarter operating profit thanks to strong sales.

July-September operating profit rose 29 percent to 54.4 million euros ($75.2 million) from a year ago, beating an average forecast of 50.2 million euros in a Reuters analyst poll that ranged from 41 million to 65.8 million euros.

Cargotec reiterated its full-year outlook and said it was restructuring its operations to improve its business. ($1 = 0.724 Euros) (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen)