HELSINKI, Oct 27 Finnish cargo handling equipment maker Cargotec reported a bigger-than-expected rise in third-quarter profit on Thursday and said it won major orders from Asia despite worries about a weak economy.

Cargotec shares jumped 13.2 percent to 25.81 euros by 0750 GMT on the figures and its announcement of a restructuring plan including more than 100 job cuts.

"The results overall were very good. The marine unit made very good profit and this report may make analysts increase their profitability expectations for the unit for next year," said Ohman analyst Jari Harjunpaa.

Operating profit rose 29 percent to 54.4 million euros ($75.2 million) in the three months from the same period last year, beating the average forecast of 50.2 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The company, which sells loading cranes, hatch covers and cargo lashing systems for ships, said quarterly sales grew 19 percent to 753 million euros, exceeding the average forecast of 734 million.

Orders grew 19 percent to 811 million euros, beating all analysts' forecasts.

"Orders continued to grow in the third quarter, despite he prevailing economic uncertainty," said Chief Executive Mikael Makinen.

During the quarter, Cargotec signed orders for marine cargo cranes and hatch covers from shipyards in China and South Korea, and won a major equipment deal with the U.S. Department of Defense.

Despite the overall strength, analysts were reluctant to give the all-clear, due to fears that Europe's debt crisis would weigh on global growth.

"There have been fears over Cargotec on how soon there will be a new fall, and how steep it will be. At the moment it seems it will not be steep, but when it will hit is still unclear," said Pekka Spolander from Pohjola Bank.

The company said it would restructure its operations and cut around 115 jobs. The changes would include splitting its underperforming industrial and terminal business into two divisions and outsourcing some accounting operations, it said.

For the full year, it said it continues to expect full-year sales will be up around 20 percent and its operating margin to be around 7 percent.

($1=0.724 euros) (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Greg Mahlich and David Hulmes)