By Terhi Kinnunen
HELSINKI, March 19 - Finnish cargo handling equipment maker
Cargotec may list its marine unit on the Singapore
exchange by spring 2013 to increase visibility and give it
room for possible dealmaking, chief executive Mikael Makinen
said.
Cargotec said on Monday it would own the majority of
Cargotec Marine, which makes equipment such as electrical cranes
and hatch covers for sea transportation and offshore industries,
and will remain part of the group.
The unit accounted for 1.2 billion euros ($1.6 billion) of
Cargotec's 3.1 billion annual sales.
Cargotec said it will consult banks over the next several
months on a possible IPO.
The move comes as the shipbuilding industry faces a possible
slowdown. Some South Korean and Chinese companies have reported
postponed orders, citing the impact of Europe's debt crisis and
a glut of ships ordered in better times.
Swedbank analyst Erkki Vesola said potential investors may
prefer the marine unit to be independent rather than majority
owned by the parent company.
"Investors might want to see an exit route for the majority
owner Cargotec," he said.
But Makinen said majority ownership was common for companies
listed on Asian bourses, and that Cargotec and the marine unit's
shareholders would share the same interests.
Shares of Cargotec were 1.3 percent higher at 32.92 euros by
1310 GMT, down from the high of 33.62 euros it hit earlier on
Monday.
($1 = 0.7592 euros)
