* Evaluation to be completed by the end of Q3

* Cargotec would own majority or Marine shares (Adds quotes, share reaction)

By Terhi Kinnunen

HELSINKI, March 19 - Finnish cargo handling equipment maker Cargotec may list its marine unit on the Singapore exchange by spring 2013 to increase visibility and give it room for possible dealmaking, chief executive Mikael Makinen said.

Cargotec said on Monday it would own the majority of Cargotec Marine, which makes equipment such as electrical cranes and hatch covers for sea transportation and offshore industries, and will remain part of the group.

The unit accounted for 1.2 billion euros ($1.6 billion) of Cargotec's 3.1 billion annual sales.

Cargotec said it will consult banks over the next several months on a possible IPO.

The move comes as the shipbuilding industry faces a possible slowdown. Some South Korean and Chinese companies have reported postponed orders, citing the impact of Europe's debt crisis and a glut of ships ordered in better times.

Swedbank analyst Erkki Vesola said potential investors may prefer the marine unit to be independent rather than majority owned by the parent company.

"Investors might want to see an exit route for the majority owner Cargotec," he said.

But Makinen said majority ownership was common for companies listed on Asian bourses, and that Cargotec and the marine unit's shareholders would share the same interests.

Shares of Cargotec were 1.3 percent higher at 32.92 euros by 1310 GMT, down from the high of 33.62 euros it hit earlier on Monday. ($1 = 0.7592 euros) (Additional reporting by Eero Vassinen; Editing by William Hardy)