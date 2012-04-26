HELSINKI, April 26 Finnish cargo handling
equipment maker Cargotec reported an unexpected fall
in first-quarter profit on weaker ship related orders, and the
news send its shares down 8.2 percent.
January-March operating profit fell 26 percent to 37.6
million euros ($49.6 million) from a year earlier. Analysts on
average expected profit to rise slightly to 52.1 million euros,
according to a Reuters analyst poll.
The company forecast full-year sales in the marine segment
to decline from a year earlier, although it stood by its
forecast for overall sales and operating profit margin to
improve in 2012.
