* Looking at all Asian bourses
* Had previously eyed Singapore listing by Spring 2013
(Adds CEO comment, share reaction)
HELSINKI, Sept 17 Finnish cargo handling
equipment maker Cargotec plans to list its marine
unit on an Asian bourse by the second half of 2013 and use the
proceeds to finance new investments, it said on Monday.
Cargotec had said in March it was considering listing the
unit by spring of next year in Singapore.
Chief Executive Mikael Makinen said the company was now
looking at all stock exchanges in Asia. Many of the world's
biggest shipyards and marine related businesses are located in
the region.
"We need to find new growth," Makinen told a conference
call, adding he saw potential for growth in offshore businesses
in countries such as China, Vietnam and Singapore.
Cargotec plans to retain a majority stake in the marine
unit, which makes equipment such as electrical cranes and hatch
covers for sea transportation and offshore industries.
It also said it plans some restructuring in its other
operations.
Shares in Cargotec were 3.6 percent higher at 22.23 euros by
0914 GMT.
(Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Mark Potter)