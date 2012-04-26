* Cargotec Q1 op. profit 37.6 mln euros vs 52.1 mln in poll

* Cargotec shares fall 10 pct

* Metso Q1 op. profit 128.2 mln euros vs 132 mln in poll (Combines Metso results, adds analyst's comment and share move)

HELSINKI, April 26 Finnish engineering firms Cargotec and Metso reported weaker-than-expected quarterly results marred by the lack of global economic activity.

Cargo handling equipment maker Cargotec was hit by weaker ship related orders, sending its shares tumbling 9.9 percent to 27.35 euros by 1230 GMT.

"Marine orders collapsed totally. Terminals unit EBIT margin was 1.6 percent while consensus expected 5.2 percent," said Handelsbanken analyst Tom Skogman. "Cargotec was basically a big disappointment."

Cargotec defied the global economic slowdown last year with 22 percent growth in sales and analysts expected a stronger start to 2012 with the U.S. economy stronger and much of Europe avoiding worst-case scenarios markets had feared last year.

Europe contributes about 40 percent of Cargotec's sales while the Americas account for around 23 percent.

Before Thursday's sell-off Cargotec shares had risen more than 30 percent in the past 6 months.

Its first-quarter operating profit unexpectedly fell 26 percent to 37.6 million euros ($49.6 million), weighed down by the terminals unit which makes cranes and other equipment to move containers at ports.

Analysts on average expected profit to rise slightly to 52.1 million euros according to a Reuters poll.

Cargotec said the terminals unit suffered delays in deliveries and lower sales in services. Orders in its marine unit, which sells ship-related equipment, fell 38 percent in the quarter.

Also Metso reported strong earnings last year as its sales grew 20 percent and profit 39 percent versus 2010. It has benefited from economic growth in emerging markets and has received mining and paper machine orders for instance from Brazil and China.

But Metso's first-quarter was also a disappointment. It reported January-March operating profit rose around 14 percent to 128.2 million euros, compared to the market's consensus forecast for 132 million euros.

Metso Chief Executive Matti Kahkonen blamed lower profitability in its automation segment in January and February. Metso shares, which had risen more than 20 percent in the past 6 months, fell 5 percent. In the past six months STOXX Europe 600 industrial goods and services index has risen almost 13 percent.

Metso said its automation unit had been hit by high selling and administrative expenses and an unfavourable delivery mix in the quarter. It said the unit's profitability had improved in March.

Its competitors include Austria's Andritz, Sweden's Sandvik, ABB and U.S.-based Terex and Astec Industries.

On Wednesday Terex reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings per share and sales, helped by good sales in the North America. ($1 = 0.7585 euros) (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)