UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
HELSINKI Oct 25 Finnish cargo handling equipment maker Cargotec's reported third-quarter operating profit of 38.5 million euros ($49.9 million) in line with market expectation, following its warning last week.
The company repeated its full-year forecast, saying it expected operating profit margin to be around 5 percent and sales to grow versus 2011. ($1 = 0.7711 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders