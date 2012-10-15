UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
HELSINKI Oct 15 Finnish cargo handling equipment maker Cargotec cut its full-year profit margin guidance, citing higher costs and weaker profitability at its terminals business.
Cargotec said the operating profit margin for 2012 was expected to be around 5 percent, while in July it had forecast the margin to be approximately 6 percent.
It also said that according to preliminary information, operating profit margin was 4.9 percent in the third quarter on the sales of 794 million euros ($1.03 billion). ($1 = 0.7712 euros) (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Louise Heavens)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders