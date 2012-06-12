* Estimates 2012 op. profit margin to be around 6 pct

HELSINKI, JUNE 12 - Finnish cargo handling equipment maker Cargotec cut full-year 2012 profitability guidance due to weaker-than-expected operating result in its terminals segment.

The firm said on Tuesday it expected full-year 2012 operating profit margin to be around 6 percent, while it previously estimated it to improve from the 6.6 percent level reached in 2011.

It reiterated it still expected full-year sales to grow versus 2011.

Cargotec said it will carry out actions to improve profitability in terminals and load-handling segments, which make for instance straddle carriers and cranes used to move containers at ports and loader cranes for trucks.

(Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)