KINGSTON May 19 Businesses in the Caribbean and
Central America are scrambling to make contingency plans over
fears that more large banks will cut off relationships with
counterparts in developing countries as they pull out of markets
seen as riskier, a senior World Bank official said.
Tougher anti-money laundering and fraud regulations have
pushed global financial institutions to cut off ties with
so-called correspondent banks in countries perceived to be
riskier, with the Caribbean the hardest-hit region in the world.
A World Bank survey last year of 20 international banks
showed that 15 of them had cut the number of correspondent
banking relationships, which are used to carry out cross-border
transactions like sending remittances.
As a result, business leaders in countries such as Jamaica
face uncertainty, with some unsure if they can depend on
longstanding financial arrangements on a day-to-day basis, Jorge
Familiar, the World Bank's vice president for Latin America and
the Caribbean, said in an interview on Wednesday.
"If some of these risks do materialize and a business loses
its banking relationship from one day to the next, responding to
that might have very significant costs related to pending
transactions that cannot be settled," he said.
The United States, which has very close economic ties to
many Caribbean countries, has the most financial institutions
that have terminated correspondent banking relationships,
according to a report by the World Bank released late last
year.
"In some countries, the problems have been quite significant
to the extent that there are problems in terms of sending
remittances to the countries; it has a very significant effect
on the cost of doing business," Familiar said.
Cutting off personal remittances could have severe
consequences in a country like Jamaica, where they made up 16.3
pct of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2014.
In April, the National Bank of Panama (Banconal) said it
would consider opening a correspondent bank in New York. Since
Panama was put on the "gray list" of the Paris-based Financial
Action Task Force (FATF), an international anti-money laundering
body, in 2014, more than 20 correspondent accounts for
Panamanian banks had been canceled.
(Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Christine Murray)