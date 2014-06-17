* Inefficient power plants need to be replaced
* More renewable energy, efficiency needed
LONDON, June 17 The Caribbean needs $30 billion
of investment over the next 10 years to modernise its power and
other infrastructure, a top regional banker said on Tuesday, in
a pitch for funds supposed to be available to help developing
nations curb carbon emissions.
Industrialised nations agreed five years ago to raise $100
billion a year by 2020 to help developing nations reduce
emissions, but progress has been slow and many developing
countries expressed concerns about this at United Nations talks
towards a new global climate deal in Germany last week.
"In the energy sector alone, massive investment will be
needed to replace obsolete and inefficient power generation
plants over the next five years and to transform electricity
infrastructure," Caribbean Development Bank President Warren
Smith said at a conference in London.
The bank, whose 19 borrowing members including the Bahamas,
Barbados, Grenada, Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, was
established to ensure the economic development of countries in
the Caribbean.
It has helped finance solar systems to bring low-carbon
energy to villages and power water supplies. But most countries
in the Caribbean remain dependent on imported fossil fuels for
power generation and are vulnerable to fluctuations in prices.
They are also exposed to extreme weather events and climate
change.
Increased renewable energy generation and improved
efficiency would help support new jobs, lower electricity costs
and reduce those energy imports, the bank said. But raising
finance to help such countries cope with the effects of climate
change is one of the main sticking points at the U.N. talks on a
2015 global climate deal.
Developed nations agreed in 2009 to raise aid to developing
nations to $100 billion a year by 2020, but the U.N.'s "Green
Climate Fund" set up to channel the cash lies empty after
launching last month.
Representatives of low-lying island states expressed
concerns about the cash being raised at the U.N. talks.
"The probability of our region being hit, each year, by a
natural disaster is as high as 10 to 24 per cent and the annual
economic cost of damage from natural hazards is around 1 percent
of GDP (gross domestic product)," Warren said.
(Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by David Holmes)