By Marianna Parraga
HOUSTON Oct 28 Unpaid debts and broken promises
are making Venezuelan oil giant PDVSA an outcast in several
Caribbean countries where it had been a guest of honor.
The state-run company's crumbling finances are causing
operational disruptions across one of its most essential
regions, according to internal company documents, six sources
with knowledge of its operations, and Thomson Reuters
vessel-tracking data.
Business partners in the island nations of Curacao, Bonaire,
Jamaica and the Bahamas are turning away from the firm as debts
pile up to tugboat operators, ship brokers, maritime agencies
and terminal owners, the sources and documents show.
The company's problems include blocked loading operations in
the Bahamas and threats from the governments of Curacao and
Jamaica to replace PDVSA as a partner of refineries in both
places. Many vessels are also anchored offshore, blocked from
discharging cargoes at ports because PDVSA has not paid
suppliers and business partners.
The mounting Caribbean problems are adding to a broader
crisis for PDVSA, which is already reeling from declining
production, low crude prices and an unprecedented economic
downturn at home. The company saw operating cash flow plummet by
63 percent, to $2.1 billion, in the first quarter compared to
the same period a year earlier, according to its most recent
financial report.
PDVSA's Caribbean operations represent a quarter of its
global refining capacity and serve as a loading hub for a third
of its exports of crude and fuel oil.
For a graphic on PDVSA's facilities in the Caribbean, see: tmsnrt.rs/2dEYaRb
"PDVSA has absolutely lost ground in the Caribbean," said
Lisa Viscidi, director of Energy, Climate Change and Extractive
Industries at the Inter-American Dialogue in Washington, noting
falling oil sales in the region for the past two years.
PDVSA did not respond to repeated requests for comment.
In the latest mishap, a PDVSA fuel-oil cargo bound for Asia
has been trapped in the Caribbean sea for more than a month
after a court ordered the detention of the tanker "Hero" in
Curacao, according to sources with direct knowledge of the
situation and Thomson Reuters vessel-tracking data.
Curacao's port authority barred the ship from leaving on
Sept. 18 after a unit of Core Laboratories won the court
order to force payment of delinquent debts, according to two
people with direct knowledge of the matter. PDVSA had allegedly
failed to pay the unit, Saybolt, several million dollars for
months of oil testing services.
Mark Elvig, general counsel for Core Laboratories, declined
to comment.
REVERSAL OF FORTUNE
The problems reflect a stark reversal for a company that has
been a trusted partner of governments in the Caribbean.
About a decade ago, Caribbean countries laid out red carpets
for PDVSA executives, who came offering cheap oil under the
Petrocaribe program that leftist President Hugo Chavez launched
to win allies as a bulwark against Washington.
Petrocaribe worked well for years, as poor islands curbed
the impacts of rising global oil prices and Venezuela bartered
oil for everything from medical services to black beans.
PDVSA had used Caribbean facilities to offset frequent
outages and incidents plaguing its storage, refining and port
networks in Venezuela. The region offers vast storage capacity,
ample refineries and crude blending facilities, and deep water
docks to load Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCC) for trips to
Asia.
But the relationships of the past are now increasingly
strained as suppliers and service providers go unpaid.
"PDVSA's cash flow problems are impacting routine
operations," a trader at a private company that has worked with
PDVSA in the Caribbean told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
"You only accumulate several million dollars in debt for port
services by not paying for months or even years."
The company has slashed its operating budget to $45 million
monthly from $145 million monthly in 2015, the PDVSA trading
team source said. That budget pays for all trade activities in
Venezuela and overseas, the source said, including tanker
cleaning, routine inspections, storage, brokerage, freight
costs, port services and oil imports.
REFINERIES AT RISK
The tanker detention came days after Curacao's government
signed a memorandum of understanding with Guangdong Zhenrong
Energy, indicating the Chinese firm could soon replace PDVSA as
the operator of the Isla refinery in 2019.
Officials in Curacao have said the move follows years of
frustrated efforts to persuade PDVSA to invest $1.5 billion to
upgrade Isla.
"We have decided not to wait any more and look for
alternatives," said Ben Whiteman, the island's Prime Minister,
in a broadcasted speech in September.
The island's government declined a Reuters request for
comment, and the Chinese firm did not respond.
PDVSA said in a September news release that the renewal of
its lease is not up for negotiation yet.
Isla is strategically important because its lease contract
includes the Bullenbay terminal, with 17.75 million barrels of
storage and blending capacity. Bullenbay is where PDVSA receives
the imported light oil it mixes with its own extra heavy crude
to create an exportable blend.
Also in September, Winston Watson, general manager of
Petrojam - Jamaica's state company that owns the Kingston
refinery - said he was fed up with PDVSA's foot-dragging on
upgrading the plant.
"If they say no, then I guess we would have to go to the
market and seek another investor," he said of PDVSA to lawmakers
in parliament, according to a transcript.
Petrojam and the Jamaican government did not respond to
requests for comment.
LATE RENT, STRANDED SHIPS
Another setback came in the Bahamas. For about a month
starting in mid-September, PDVSA was blocked from loading
cargoes at the massive BORCO terminal because of late rent
payments for storage tanks, according to one of the PDVSA
sources and a ship broker.
The BORCO standoff contributed to an ongoing decline in
PDVSA's exports - and its ability to generate cash - just as
payment delays snarled its imports.
In September, PDVSA's crude exports suffered an annual
decline of 12 percent to 1.55 million barrels per day, according
to Thomson Reuters Trade Flows data.
U.S.-based Buckeye Partners, which operates the
terminal, did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
Near other Caribbean and Venezuelan ports, about a dozen
tankers carrying around 2.5 million barrels of light crude and
products - including two cargoes supplied by BP - have
been stuck at sea for weeks at a time, waiting for payment from
PDVSA before discharging, according to traders from private
firms and vessel tracking data.
In May, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro made an official
visit to Jamaica and sought to reassure Caribbean dignitaries of
PDVSA's long-term health.
"Be confident," he said. "Venezuela has faced situations
even more difficult than the one we are passing through."
(Reporting by Marianna Parraga in Houston, with additional
reporting by Sailu Urribarri in Aruba, Rebekah Kebede in
Kingston and Alexandra Ulmer and Andrew Cawthorne in Caracas;
Editing by Terry Wade and Brian Thevenot)