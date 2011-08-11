* Jamaican banker admitted to running Ponzi scheme
* Investors in Florida, Caribbean lost $220 million
MIAMI Aug 11 A Jamaican banker who ran a Ponzi
scheme that bilked thousands of investors in Florida and the
Caribbean out of $220 million was sentenced on Thursday to 30
years in a U.S. prison, officials said.
David Smith, 42, pleaded guilty in an Orlando, Florida,
court to charges of fraud and money laundering in March. He was
extradited from the Turks and Caicos Islands where he was
sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison on similar
charges.
A U.S. federal judge ruled the sentences run concurrently,
the U.S. Attorney's office in Tampa, Florida, said in a
statement. American officials plan to seek Smith's return to
the United States once he has served his sentence in the Turks
and Caicos, it said.
In a plea agreement earlier this year, Smith admitted to
defrauding more than 6,000 investors from the United States,
Jamaica and other Caribbean territories, promising his
investments in foreign currency trading would yield monthly
average returns of 10 percent.
Prosecutors say Smith, once a well-known philanthropist and
supporter of a popular church in Jamaica, instead used the
money to finance a lavish lifestyle that included a $2 million
island home, a downpayment on a Lear jet and expensive cars and
jewelry.
His victims included leading politicians and doctors in
Jamaica, where he ran an investment house, according to
Jamaican media reports.
Smith was also sentenced to forfeit $128 million.
