Nov 6 Caribbean Development Bank on Tuesday sold $300 million of notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. RBC was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: CARIBBEAN DEVELOPMENT BANK AMT $300 MLN COUPON 4.375 PCT MATURITY 11/09/2027 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 05/09/2013 MOODY'S Aa1 YIELD 4.375 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/09/2012 S&P AA-PLUS SPREAD 264.7 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A