BRIEF-Parkway agrees to sell 49pct interest in Houston Greenway Portfolio
Dec 17 Caribou Coffee Company Inc said it will be acquired by an affiliate of the Joh. A. Benckiser Group (JAB) for about $340 million in cash.
JAB, the investment vehicle of Germany's Reimann family, will pay $16.00 per Caribou share, a premium of about 30 percent to the stock's closing price on Friday.
* Canada pension plan investment board signs agreement to acquire 24.5% interest in houston office portfolio
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 A federal judge in Brazil on Friday suspended an order that required two units of construction firm Odebrecht to make monthly payments amounting to 3 percent of their monthly revenues to a government account, according to a court document.