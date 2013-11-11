MILAN Nov 11 Italy's Banca Carige
said on Monday its nine-month net loss had soared to 1.3 billion
euros ($1.74 billion) including goodwill writedowns of 1.65
billion euros which it booked after market regulator Consob
queried the value of some investments.
Before the goodwill writedowns, the troubled lender had a
net loss of 139.1 million euros in the period.
The bank said part of the writedowns related to its stake in
the Bank of Italy.
Carige, worth 1.2 billion euros on the market and considered
by analysts one of Italy's weakest lenders, added it had reduced
the value of its Bank of Italy stake by 667 million euros
following Consob's queries.
($1 = 0.7459 euros)
(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Stephen Jewkes)