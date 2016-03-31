GENOA, Italy, March 31 Banca Carige
does not need to raise more capital at the moment, the chairman
of the mid-sized Italian lender told shareholders at a meeting
on Thursday called to appoint a new board.
"The bank does not need a capital increase at present,"
outgoing Chairman Cesare Castelbarco Albani said in an answer
from a shareholder's question.
He pointed to a best-quality CET I capital ratio of 12.2
percent for the lender at the end of last year compared to a
specific minimum requirement of 11.25 percent set by the
European Central Bank.
CFO Massimo Perona said the share of problematic loans over
total assets was a critical factor for the bank and it would
take years to lower the cost of credit bringing it in line with
that of peers.
