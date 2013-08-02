(Corrects time of announcement to Friday)
MILAN Aug 2 Italy's troubled Banca Carige
said on Friday (not Thursday) it had signed a deal to
sell its asset management unit for 101 million euros and that
will boost its weak capital base by 40 basis points.
The Genoa-based mid-sized lender needs to shore up its
capital strength by 800 million euros and is seeking to avoid a
capital increase by selling assets.
Carige said in a statement it will net a 93 million euros
capital gain from the sale of Carige Asset Management SGR to
Arca SGR. That will boost its Core Tier 1 ratio, which at the
end of June stood at a 6.2 percent - one of the lowest in Italy.
($1 = 0.7557 euros)
(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Silvia Aloisi and
Charlotte Cooper)