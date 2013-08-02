(Adds details, background, source)
MILAN Aug 2 Italy's troubled Banca Carige
said on Friday that two more of its board members had
resigned in addition to six other resignations announced earlier
this week, making the appointment of a new board necessary.
The bank said all the necessary steps to appoint a new
leadership, following the resignation of the majority of its
directors, will be taken in due course.
A source with direct knowledge of the matter said the
resignations were part of a move to remove Chairman Giovanni
Berneschi, who has been in charge for more than 20 years, and is
said to have been at loggerheads with Carige's main shareholder,
a banking foundation which owns 47 percent of the lender.
"It's a move against Berneschi. The bank has made many
mistakes over the years under his leadership," the source said.
"For too many years he's managed the bank on his own."
Another source close to the matter added: "The relationship
between the chairman and the foundation broke down."
A spokesman for Carige said the bank would not comment on
the dealings within the board, while neither Berneschi nor the
foundation could immediately be reached for comment.
The Genoa-based mid-sized lender needs to shore up its
capital by 800 million euros ($1.06 billion) to comply with
stricter Basel III capital rules and is seeking to avoid a cash
call by selling assets.
It will be subject to the supervision of the European
Central Bank from 2014 and to get ready for the new regulatory
framework it has pledged to lift its core Tier 1 capital ratio
to around 10 percent by the end of the year.
Its core Tier 1 ratio stood at a 6.2 percent at the end of
June - one of the lowest in Italy.
The source added that the resignations should not have any
impact on an asset sale plan which is already in progress.
Carige said earlier on Friday it had signed a deal to sell
its asset management unit for 101 million euros.
Italian media reports have suggested that the slow progress
in asset disposals had created friction between the management
and the foundation, which they said would want to avoid a
capital hike so as not to dilute its holding in the bank, but
these reports could not immediately be verified.
($1 = 0.7528 euros)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, Francesca Landini and Andrea
Mandala; Editing by David Evans)