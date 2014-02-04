Kuwait sets spread for US$6-8bn bond deal
LONDON, March 13 (IFR) - Kuwait is expected to raise US$6-8bn through a dual tranche offering of five and 10-year notes, according to a lead.
MILAN Feb 4 Italy's mid-sized bank Carige , which needs to plug an 800 million euro ($1.1 billion) capital shortfall, is set to unveil the size of a share sale with its new business plan at the end of March, a source close to the bank said on Tuesday.
The bank's board is currently scheduled to meet on March 24 to approve 2013 results. ($1 = 0.7397 euros) (Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Silvia Aloisi)
LONDON, March 13 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Fathers working in the City of London, the capital's financial district, were urged on Monday to take a gender bias test to see if they are really helping to make workplaces welcoming for their daughters.
TORONTO, March 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as financial stocks pushed higher ahead of an expected U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike and as some mining stocks gained from higher commodity prices.