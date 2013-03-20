Bond index trackers vulnerable to Le Pen currency plan
MILAN, March 20 A planned capital increase at Italy's Banca Carige will total 400 million euros ($515.46 million), the lender's Chairman Giovanni Berneschi said on Wednesday.
The bank has said it needs to strengthen its capital by 800 million euros and will do so partly through asset sales and partly through a rights issue.
Asked about the amount of the capital increase, Berneschi told reporters: "It will be half of the plan, 400 million euros."
The shares extended losses after his comments, and were down 4.6 percent at 0.56 euros by 0923 GMT.
($1 = 0.7760 euros)
* Received approval on qualification of Sun Liguo for proposed appointment as president of bank from CBRC Tianjin office Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 28 Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by lower costs and strength in its Bausch and Lomb eyecare business, but its net loss widened and the company said it was feeling pricing pressure.