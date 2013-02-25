MILAN Feb 25 Italian mid-sized bank Carige said on Monday it would sell non-strategic assets and carry out a capital increase as it needed to strengthen its capital base by 800 million euros ($1.06 billion).

The bank, which has a market capitalisation of 1.5 billion euros, also restated the expected one-off gain from a reorganisation plan unveiled last year to 259.3 million euros from 715 million euros announced previously.

It said the restatement was in line with a request by market regulator Consob which had questioned its accounting of certain tax benefits.

($1 = 0.7567 euros) (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)