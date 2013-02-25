BRIEF-Chipotle Mexican Grill files for potential offering of 2.9 mln shares
* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc files for potential offering of 2.9 million shares by selling stockholders - SEC filing
MILAN Feb 25 Italian mid-sized bank Carige said on Monday it would sell non-strategic assets and carry out a capital increase as it needed to strengthen its capital base by 800 million euros ($1.06 billion).
The bank, which has a market capitalisation of 1.5 billion euros, also restated the expected one-off gain from a reorganisation plan unveiled last year to 259.3 million euros from 715 million euros announced previously.
It said the restatement was in line with a request by market regulator Consob which had questioned its accounting of certain tax benefits.
($1 = 0.7567 euros) (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)
* Morgan stanley reports a 5.1 percent passive stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp as of Feb 22, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lnFbSz) Further company coverage:
* CBOE Holdings Inc - total contracts (options & futures) in Feb 2017 were 102.8 million, up 11 percent