MILAN, March 4 The foundation shareholder of Banca Carige is not concerned about a possible dilution of its controlling stake in the lender as a result of a capital increase, a source close to the situation said on Monday.

"With 47.1 percent of the bank's capital the Foundation has plenty of room for manoeuvre," the source said.

In February Banca Carige announced a capital strengthening plan of 800 million euros ($1.04 billion) to be achieved partly through non-core asset sales and partly through a rights issue.

The source, who said the main thing for the foundation was to remain the leading shareholder, said any dilution depended on the size and pricing of the rights issue which in turn depended on the impact of the asset sales.

"Any eventual dilution would not be a problem within certain limits," the source said.

The main foundation shareholder of troubled Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has reduced its stake in the lender in an effort to reduce its debt. ($1 = 0.7687 euros) (Reporting By Andrea Mandala, editing by Stephen Jewkes)