MILAN, June 21 The board of Genoa-based lender Banca Carige has appointed former UniCredit top executive Paolo Fiorentino as chief executive, two sources said on Wednesday.

Carige's former CEO Guido Bastianini is set to leave after the bank's board backed a no-confidence motion against him brought forward by top shareholder Vittorio Malacalza.

(Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Francesca Landini)