MILAN, June 19 Paolo Fiorentino, a former top executive at UniCredit, has emerged as the front-runner to take the chief executive job at Genoa-based lender Carige, three sources close to the matter said on Monday.

The bank's appointments committee was due to meet on Monday to come up with a preferred candidate ahead of a board meeting on June 21, the sources said.

Carige declined to comment. Fiorentino, who left UniCredit last year, did not reply to a request for comment.

He was first indicated as Carige's likely next CEO by a report in Il Messaggero at the weekend.

Carige's former CEO Guido Bastianini is set to leave after the bank's board backed a no-confidence motion against him brought forward by top shareholder Vittorio Malacalza.

