MILAN, March 2 The main shareholder of Banca Carige has proposed Guido Bastianini as chief executive of the bank, a source close to the matter said on Wednesday.

Malacalza Investimenti, which owns 17.6 percent of Carige, released a statement on Wednesday listing a slate of 14 candidates it will propose for the Carige board, including the name of Bastianini.

The source said Bastianini would be proposed as CEO. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Silvia Aloisi)