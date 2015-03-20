MILAN, March 20 The chief executive of Banca Carige told analysts on Friday the Italian mid-sized bank should work to be ready to seize possible merger opportunities and could be involved in a consolidation process involving cooperative lenders.

Italy's government is moving to transform large cooperative lenders into joint-stock companies. The move is expected to spur banks to merge as they seek to increase their size and profitability, and stave off possible takeovers once the government's changes remove ownership and voting rights limits.

"The (cooperative sector) reform opens up a market. ... I believe several banks will be involved and I don't see why Carige should not be one of them," CEO Piero Montani said.

"Consolidation in the Italian banking sector is probably necessary ... We must be well-prepared for these events. If there are opportunities the bank must be in the best conditions possible to seize them or at least evaluate them with confidence." (Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Isla Binnie)