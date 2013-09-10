By Luca Trogni
| MILAN, Sept 10
MILAN, Sept 10 Carige, Italy's No.10
lender, has entered risky derivatives trades on nearly 7 billion
euros ($9.3 billion) of Italian government bonds that are
forcing it to put aside 1.1 billion euros as collateral, a Bank
of Italy report said.
In reports drafted after an extended central bank inspection
at the bank that were reviewed by Reuters, the Bank of Italy
said Carige's exposure towards Deutsche Bank, in
particular, was "very risky".
The central bank also raised objections about Carige's
accounting and evaluation practices and said an 800 million euro
capital injection plan may not be sufficient to restore the
bank's financial health.
The central bank told Carige it must present a new business
plan by the end of October.
Carige, Deutsche Bank and the Bank of Italy declined to
comment.
($1 = 0.7546 euros)
(Reporting by Luca Trogni, Editing by Lisa Jucca)