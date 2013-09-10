MILAN, Sept 10 Carige, Italy's No.10 lender, has entered risky derivatives trades on nearly 7 billion euros ($9.3 billion) of Italian government bonds that are forcing it to put aside 1.1 billion euros as collateral, a Bank of Italy report said.

In reports drafted after an extended central bank inspection at the bank that were reviewed by Reuters, the Bank of Italy said Carige's exposure towards Deutsche Bank, in particular, was "very risky".

The central bank also raised objections about Carige's accounting and evaluation practices and said an 800 million euro capital injection plan may not be sufficient to restore the bank's financial health.

The central bank told Carige it must present a new business plan by the end of October.

Carige, Deutsche Bank and the Bank of Italy declined to comment. ($1 = 0.7546 euros) (Reporting by Luca Trogni, Editing by Lisa Jucca)