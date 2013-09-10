* Bank of Italy report says trade with Deutsche Bank very risky

* Carige says has no hole in its balance sheet

* Bank of Italy says bank may need to raise more than 800 mln euros

* Italian magistrates looking into Carige affair (Recasts with Carige statement, judicial investigation)

By Luca Trogni

MILAN, Sept 10 Mid-sized lender Carige is emerging as the latest Italian banking problem after the Bank of Italy said in a report the Genoa bank had engage in onerous derivatives trades and raised objections to its accounting methods and valuations.

Italy's banking sector has been shaken earlier this year by a derivatives scandal exploded at Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, which is under investigation and faces nationalisation if it fails to find investors for a vital 2.5 billion euro ($3.3 billion) capital hike.

In its report, drafted after an extensive inspection, the central bank said derivatives trades on nearly 7 billion euros ($9.3 billion) of Italian government bonds were forcing Carige to put aside 1.1 billion euros as collateral, more than the lender's market capitalisation.

The report, reviewed by Reuters, singled out Carige's exposure towards Deutsche Bank as was "very risky".

Carige, worth 1 billion euros on the market, is Italy's No.10 bank and less than half the size of Monte dei Paschi. Like Monte dei Paschi, Carige has a charitable banking foundation with deep local ties as its largest shareholder.

Judicial sources told Reuters magistrates in Genoa had opened an investigation following the Bank of Italy's report on Carige.

In a statement late on Tuesday, Carige said its accounting of derivatives trades had always been transparent and coherent with current norms and the contracts were not hurting its balance sheet.

The Genoa-based bank confirmed it had entered derivatives contracts over 7 billion euros of Italian government bonds, but said these were mostly used to protect the lender from changes in interest rates on those bonds.

Carige also said its liquidity stood at 4.5 billion euros and reiterated it only needed to raise 800 million euros to boost its capital position.

The central bank had said in the report a plan to raise 800 million euros through asset sales may not be sufficient to restore the bank's financial health.

The Bank of Italy also told Carige it must present a new business plan by the end of October, the report read. ($1 = 0.7546 euros) (Writing and additional reporting by Lisa Jucca; editing by Ron Askew)