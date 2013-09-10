MILAN, Sept 10 Carige has a risky derivatives
contract with Deutsche Bank that is absorbing more capital than
the Italian lender is worth on the market, daily La Stampa said
on Tuesday, quoting a central bank report.
Bank of Italy, Carige and Deutsche Bank
declined to comment.
According to La Stampa, a confidential Bank of Italy report
said a derivatives contract over Italian government bonds had
forced Carige to put aside 1.1 billion euros ($1.5 billion) as
collateral at the end of June.
Carige, Italy's No. 10 bank by number of branches, has a
market capitalisation of 1 billion euros and is already
struggling to plug an 800 million euro capital shortfall through
asset sales, including its troubled insurance business. It said
earlier this month that it was fundamentally
stable.
The position open with Deutsche "has become very risky," the
Bank of Italy was quoted as saying in its report, drafted at the
end of a four-month inspection at Carige that ended in late
July.
The bank is rapidly becoming Italy's biggest banking
headache after larger Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena,
which is also struggling under risky derivative products that
are at the centre of a judicial investigation.
The collateral reportedly posted as guarantee for the
derivatives contracts amounts to 3.8 percent of Carige's loans.
The central bank has requested a change of management at
Genoa-based Carige after criticising lending practices.
Shares in Carige fell 2 percent, against a 0.7 percent rise
in Italy's all-share stock index.
($1 = 0.7546 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Lisa Jucca/Ruth
Pitchford)