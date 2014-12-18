MILAN Dec 18 Italy's Banca Carige is set to raise the size of a planned capital increase to 700 million euros ($863 million) to fill a shortfall uncovered by a Europe-wide health check of lenders, three sources close to the situation said.

The decision to increase the amount to be raised on the market was taken after talks with the European Central Bank, whose tests unveiled a capital gap of around 810 million euros for Genoa-based Carige, the sources said.

Shortly after the results of the tests were announced in October Carige's board had approved a capital increase of at least 500 million euros and said it had a commitment from investment bank Mediobanca to underwrite a cash call for up to 650 million euros.

The bank recently announced the sale of its insurance units to a U.S. private equity fund and has also put its private bank Banca Cesare Ponti and consumer credit unit Creditis up for sale.

"With a higher capital increase, there will be more room for manoeuvre to decide on the timing of the asset disposals," one of the sources said. ($1 = 0.8109 euros) (Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Agnieszka Flak)