MILAN Dec 18 Italy's Banca Carige is
set to raise the size of a planned capital increase to 700
million euros ($863 million) to fill a shortfall uncovered by a
Europe-wide health check of lenders, three sources close to the
situation said.
The decision to increase the amount to be raised on the
market was taken after talks with the European Central Bank,
whose tests unveiled a capital gap of around 810 million euros
for Genoa-based Carige, the sources said.
Shortly after the results of the tests were announced in
October Carige's board had approved a capital increase of at
least 500 million euros and said it had a commitment from
investment bank Mediobanca to underwrite a cash call for up to
650 million euros.
The bank recently announced the sale of its insurance units
to a U.S. private equity fund and has also put its private bank
Banca Cesare Ponti and consumer credit unit Creditis up for
sale.
"With a higher capital increase, there will be more room for
manoeuvre to decide on the timing of the asset disposals," one
of the sources said.
($1 = 0.8109 euros)
(Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Silvia Aloisi; editing
by Agnieszka Flak)