BRIEF-Yinyi Real Estate unit to raise 25 pct stake in edu investment management firm
* Says its wholly owned estate unit plans to use 44.3 million yuan to raise 25 percent stake in Ningbo-based edu investment management firm, up from 0 percent
MILAN May 15 The top shareholder in Banca Carige sold on the market shares in the Italian bank amounting to around 2.98 percent of its capital last month, a regulatory filing showed on Thursday.
The Carige foundation had in March a stake of 45.16 percent in Carige, according to the bank's website. The April's sales would leave it with a stake of around 42 percent.
Carige is set to publish results later on Thursday.
The Carige foundation has no money to invest in an upcoming 800 million euro ($1.1 billion) rights issue at the bank and is seeking to reduce its holding after forcing a delay of the cash call.
The filing showed the not-for-profit banking foundation had netted 37.75 million euros from the sale of 64.85 million shares.
It has reached a green light from regulators to cut its stake to 19 percent.
($1 = 0.7291 Euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za)
* News appearing in section of social media stating impending resignation of MD & CEO of bank, is false, speculative Source text: http://bit.ly/2nQoJI8 Further company coverage:
