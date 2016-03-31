GENOA, Italy, March 31 A loss of deposits
Italy's Banca Carige suffered after a rescue of four
small banks in late 2015 left hundreds of small investors out of
pocket has come to a halt, the mid-sized lender's chief
financial officer told shareholders on Thursday.
"The direct funding outflows were mostly concentrated in
January," CFO Massimo Perona said. "As of today they've stopped
completely."
The European Central Bank has asked Carige to submit a new
funding plan by March 31 due to the deposit outflows which
Perona earlier on Thursday said had determined a "particularly
critical" funding situation at that time.
(Reporting by Valentina Za)