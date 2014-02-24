MILAN Feb 24 The Bank of Italy has summoned the top executives of Banca Carige after news that the top shareholder in the troubled Italian lender could seek a delay to a planned rights issue, a source close to the bank said on Monday.

The Genoa-based bank is aiming to approve the cash call for up to 800 million euros by the end of March. But the charitable foundation that owns 46 percent of Carige does not have the money to invest in it and risks a drastic dilution of its stake.

"The Bank of Italy has urgently summoned Carige's chairman and chief executive for clarifications," the source said.

The Bank of Italy was not immediately available for a comment.

The steering committee and the board of the Carige foundation are due to meet on Monday afternoon to assess their options.

Two sources close to the matter said on Friday the foundation was considering calling an extraordinary shareholder meeting to push forward the end-March deadline for the launch of the rights issue. ($1 = 0.7275 euros) (Reporting by Andrea Mandala, additional reporting and writing by Valentina Za)