BRIEF-Acasta Enterprises Inc appoints Ian Kidson COO and CFO
* Acasta Enterprises Inc says appointment of Ian Kidson as company's chief operating officer and chief financial officer
GENOA, Sept 30 A European insurer is looking at assets that Italy's Carige has put on the block as it strives to fill an 800 million euro capital shortfall, Director General Ennio La Monica said on Monday.
"A very important European insurance company is looking at figures at (Carige's insurance units) with great interest," La Monica said during a press conference.
The mid-sized lender pledged to sell non-core assets to raise 800 million euros by the end of this year. Carige's Core Tier 1 ratio at 6.2 percent is one of the weakest among Italian lenders. (Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za)
* AGF Management Ltd - reported total fee-earning assets under management (AUM) of $35.1 billion as at February 28, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hope Bancorp Inc says company has identified material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting - sec filing Source text for Eikon: [ID:http://bit.ly/2mLnHwq] Further company coverage: