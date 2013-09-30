(Recasts, adds new appointments, background)
GENOA, Italy, Sept 30 Troubled Italian lender
Banca Carige appointed a new chairman and board on
Monday after the Bank of Italy called for a more robust
turnaround plan, and said it was in talks over a sale of
non-core assets to a European insurer.
Italy's tenth-biggest lender is under pressure to raise at
least 800 million euros ($1.08 billion) by the end of the year
to boost its capital and has pocketed 100 million euros from
assets sales so far.
Carige's Core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio is 6.2 percent,
one of the weakest among Italian lenders.
"A very important European insurance company is running over
the numbers at (Carige's insurance units) with great interest,"
Carige Director General Ennio La Monica said during a press
conference. "We are also in talks with other (potential
buyers)."
The insurance units put on the block by the Genoa-based bank
have been valued on its balance sheet at between 400 and 600
million euros.
A successful sale might help the bank avoid a capital
increase that could dilute the holding of its main shareholder,
a charitable banking foundation with links to political figures
in the region where the bank is based.
Carige shareholders met and appointed a new board on Monday,
choosing Cesare Castelbarco Albani as chairman in place of
Giovanni Berneschi, who headed Carige for more than 20 years.
Some shareholders criticised the new appointments, saying
nine of new board's 15 members served on the old board before
mass resignations two months ago.
After an extended inspection, the Bank of Italy raised
objections about Carige's accounting and evaluation practices
and said an 800 million euro capital injection may not be enough
to restore the bank's financial health.
($1 = 0.7387 euros)
(Reporting by Andrea Mandala; Writing by Francesca Landini;
editing by Tom Pfeiffer)