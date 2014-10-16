MILAN Oct 16 Italy's Banca Carige said on Thursday it was extending until the end of next week exclusive talks with Apollo Management Holdings over the sale of its Carige Assicurazioni and Carige Vita Nuova insurance units.

The mid-sized lender had said at the end of September it was prolonging the exclusive negotiations with Apollo until Oct. 15.

Carige, one of 15 Italian lenders targeted by a sector review across the euro zone this year, is shedding assets and cutting loans in an effort to strengthen its capital base after posting a 1.76 billion euro loss last year in a balance-sheet clean-up.

