MILAN Oct 16 Italy's Banca Carige
said on Thursday it was extending until the end of next week
exclusive talks with Apollo Management Holdings over the sale of
its Carige Assicurazioni and Carige Vita Nuova insurance units.
The mid-sized lender had said at the end of September it was
prolonging the exclusive negotiations with Apollo until Oct. 15.
Carige, one of 15 Italian lenders targeted by a sector
review across the euro zone this year, is shedding assets and
cutting loans in an effort to strengthen its capital base after
posting a 1.76 billion euro loss last year in a balance-sheet
clean-up.
