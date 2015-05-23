(Adds details)
MILAN May 23 Malacalza Investimenti said on
Saturday it had signed a contract to buy a further 4.66 percent
stake in Italian mid-sized bank Banca Carige from
French banking group BCPE, paying 6.74 euros a share.
That is in line with the stock's closing price on Friday.
The investment vehicle of Italy's Malacalza family has
already invested 66.19 million euros ($73 million) to buy a 10.5
percent stake in the Genoa-based bank, which is set to launch a
cash call for up to 850 million euros in the coming weeks.
Malacalza Investimenti said in a statement it expected to
complete the transaction by Friday for an overall cost of 32.66
million euros.
BCPE currently holds a 9.76 percent stake in Carige
according to the bank's website.
Carige and bigger rival Monte dei Paschi di Siena
are the only two Italian banks that need to tap shareholders for
cash after failing a health check of the sector carried out by
the European Central Bank last year.
($1 = 0.9079 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Alison Williams)