MILAN May 23 Malacalza Investimenti said on Saturday it had signed a contract to buy a further 4.66 percent stake in Italian mid-sized bank Banca Carige from French banking group BCPE, paying 6.74 euros a share.

That is in line with the stock's closing price on Friday.

The investment vehicle of Italy's Malacalza family has already invested 66.19 million euros ($73 million) to buy a 10.5 percent stake in the Genoa-based bank, which is set to launch a cash call for up to 850 million euros in the coming weeks.

Malacalza Investimenti said in a statement it expected to complete the transaction by Friday for an overall cost of 32.66 million euros.

BCPE currently holds a 9.76 percent stake in Carige according to the bank's website.

Carige and bigger rival Monte dei Paschi di Siena are the only two Italian banks that need to tap shareholders for cash after failing a health check of the sector carried out by the European Central Bank last year. ($1 = 0.9079 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Alison Williams)