MILAN Oct 29 Struggling Genoa-based lender
Banca Carige's board named Piero Montani as new chief
executive, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
Montani, 59, is currently the chief executive of Banca
Popolare di Milano. He was expected to move from the
Milan-based lender to Banca Carige.
Carige, considered by analysts one of Italy's weakest listed
lenders, is trying to push through an 800 million euro ($1.1
billion) recapitalisation plan.
(Reporting by Andrea Mandala'; writing by Jennifer Clark;
editing by Francesca Landini)