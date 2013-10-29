MILAN Oct 29 Struggling Genoa-based lender Banca Carige's board named Piero Montani as new chief executive, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Montani, 59, is currently the chief executive of Banca Popolare di Milano. He was expected to move from the Milan-based lender to Banca Carige.

Carige, considered by analysts one of Italy's weakest listed lenders, is trying to push through an 800 million euro ($1.1 billion) recapitalisation plan. (Reporting by Andrea Mandala'; writing by Jennifer Clark; editing by Francesca Landini)