MILAN, March 19 Italian lender Banca Carige said on Tuesday it will not distribute any dividend out of its 2012 results and will cut bonuses for its top managers to comply with a recent request from the Bank of Italy.

In a statement the mid-sized bank said it aimed to fill a capital shortfall of up to 800 million euros ($1.03 billion)primarily through asset disposals and it hoped that a possible rights issue would be as small as possible.

In February when it first unveiled its need of the 800 million euro capital boost, Carige, which is controlled by a banking foundation, said it would propose the payment of an adequate dividend pay-out.

Carige said it posted a net loss of 63.2 million euros in 2012 because of a loss at its Carige Assicurazioni insurance unit, while net write-downs on debt and other financial assets widened to 603.3 million euros from 175.7 million euros.

In March the Bank of Italy told local banks to further hike provisions they set aside against bad debts to reflect the worsening economic scenario and asked loss making lenders not to distribute dividends or bonuses.

Carige will be advised on the asset sales by Leonardo and Mediobanca, which will also study the capital hike.

A financial source said assets that could be sold were valued at between 400 million euros and 600 million euros. ($1 = 0.7760 euros) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni and Andrea Mandala, editing by Paola Arosio and Naomi O'Leary)