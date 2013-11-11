(Adds details)

MILAN Nov 11 Troubled Italian lender Carige said it had booked goodwill writedowns worth 1.65 billion euros after regulator Consob queried the value of some investments, including a stake in the Bank of Italy, in its 2012 and 2013 accounts.

In a statement on nine-month results on Monday, Italy's 10th biggest lender said it had written down the value of goodwill to 132 million euros ($176.85 million) from 1.78 billion previously.

The bank, controlled by a charitable foundations with deep local roots, is one of several mid-sized Italian lenders struggling under the weight of soaring bad loans and a protracted economic crisis.

Carige, worth 1.2 billion euros on the market and considered by analysts one of Italy's weakest lenders, said its net loss for the period soared to 1.3 billion euros including the writedowns. Without the writedowns, the net loss was 139.1 million euros in the first nine months of 2013.

Carige's booked 667 million euros of writedown on its 4 percent stake in Italy's central bank, taking into account a new fair value estimate for the whole central bank of 7 billion euros endorsed by the Italian treasury.

The Genoa-based lender had considered the whole Bank of Italy to be worth 23.5 billion euros until now.

The bank is trying to push through an asset sale plan worth 800 million euros to try and strengthen its capital base.

Piero Montani, formerly at peer Popolare di Milano , was named last week as new Carige CEO in a bid to revive the bank's fortune. ($1 = 0.7459 euros) (Reporting by Lisa Jucca and Francesca Landini,; Editing by Stephen Jewkes and David Evans)