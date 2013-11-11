(Adds details)
MILAN Nov 11 Troubled Italian lender Carige
said it had booked goodwill writedowns worth 1.65
billion euros after regulator Consob queried the value of some
investments, including a stake in the Bank of Italy, in its 2012
and 2013 accounts.
In a statement on nine-month results on Monday, Italy's 10th
biggest lender said it had written down the value of goodwill to
132 million euros ($176.85 million) from 1.78 billion
previously.
The bank, controlled by a charitable foundations with deep
local roots, is one of several mid-sized Italian lenders
struggling under the weight of soaring bad loans and a
protracted economic crisis.
Carige, worth 1.2 billion euros on the market and considered
by analysts one of Italy's weakest lenders, said its net loss
for the period soared to 1.3 billion euros including the
writedowns. Without the writedowns, the net loss was 139.1
million euros in the first nine months of 2013.
Carige's booked 667 million euros of writedown on its 4
percent stake in Italy's central bank, taking into account a new
fair value estimate for the whole central bank of 7 billion
euros endorsed by the Italian treasury.
The Genoa-based lender had considered the whole Bank of
Italy to be worth 23.5 billion euros until now.
The bank is trying to push through an asset sale plan worth
800 million euros to try and strengthen its capital base.
Piero Montani, formerly at peer Popolare di Milano
, was named last week as new Carige CEO in a bid to
revive the bank's fortune.
($1 = 0.7459 euros)
(Reporting by Lisa Jucca and Francesca Landini,; Editing by
Stephen Jewkes and David Evans)