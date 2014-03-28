* FY net loss 1.76 bln euros
* Books 1.1 bln euros in loan-loss provisions
* Also takes 1.7 bln goodwill writedown
* To cut around 10 pct of staff
* Forecasts 122 mln euros net profit in 2016
GENOA, March 28 Italy's Banca Carige
expects to return to profit in 2016 after suffering a net loss
of 1.76 billion euros ($2.4 billion) last year, as it wrote down
loans and goodwill on past acquisitions.
The lender also on Friday announced an 800 million euro cash
call to boost its common equity Tier 1, or best quality, capital
which is currently well below a threshold set by the European
Central Bank (ECB) in a review of bank finances across the euro
zone.
It said it would cut around 10 percent of staff through
early retirement as it closes branches and reorganises under a
new business plan covering the years through 2018 which forecast
a net profit of 122 million euros in 2016.
CEO Piero Montani said he was confident the bank had done
all it could to prepare for the ECB's assessment, although
further capital strengthening could not be ruled out.
"We can never rule anything out in life. We believe we did
our homework well but somebody else will be the judge," Montani
told journalists.
Montani was named CEO last October in a management overhaul
demanded by the Bank of Italy after two on-site audits unveiled
irregularities in lending practices and loan classifications.
In a clean-up under the new management, Genoa-based Carige
last year booked 1.1 billion euros in loan-loss provisions and a
further 1.7 billion charge as it wrote down by 94 percent the
goodwill value of banks and branch networks bought in the past.
Italy's central bank has pushed domestic lenders to tidy up
their balance sheets ahead of this year's ECB assessment.
BAD LOANS
Also on Friday, Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's biggest
retail bank, posted a surprise net loss of 4.55 billion euros
due to heavy writedowns on bad loans and impairments on some
units, but said it was on course to rebuild profits.
Of the 15 Italian banks under ECB's scrutiny, eight are now
planning to raise fresh capital of around 8 billion euros.
Carige expects the rights issue to help raise its common
equity Tier 1 ratio to 8.7 percent, above the ECB's 8 percent
target.
In a parallel with bigger rival Banca Monte dei Paschi di
Siena, Carige was forced to delay the cash call to
June by its top investor. The not-for-profit Carige foundation
which owns 45 percent of the lender has no money to buy new
shares and was loathe to see its holding reduced.
Montani said Carige would present details of its share sale
to investors in London, Frankfurt and Paris and added he would
welcome international investors as new shareholders.
Sources close to the situation have said the foundation is
considering selling a stake of up to 6 percent on the market,
taking the lead from the Monte dei Paschi foundation that on
March 18 placed 12 percent of Italy's third-largest bank through
an accelerated bookbuilding.
Montani said Carige hoped to sell its insurance assets over
the next five years after a recently concluded regulatory audit
slowed the long-awaited sale.
Following the audit, Italy's insurance regulator told Carige
to inject at least 92 million euros into its Carige
Assicurazioni insurance unit, the bank said on Friday.
