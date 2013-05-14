MILAN May 14 Italy's Carige bank
nearly doubled the amount of writedowns on its loan portfolio in
the first quarter of the year to take into account of a
deteriorating economic context in home turf, but managed to
increase its net profit.
The bank reported a 7.4 percent annual increase to 48.6 in
net profit and hiked writedowns on bad debt by 72 percent to 53
million euros.
Carige said its core Tier 1 ratio stood at 6.7 percent at
the end of March, one of the weakest in the entire Italian
banking sector.
The bank said, however, a capital strengthening plan worth
800 million euro to be completed by 2013 would lift its core
Tier 1 ratio to 10 percent.
(Reporting By Lisa Jucca)