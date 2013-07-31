(Fixes spelling of bank in headline)

MILAN, July 31 Italy's Banca Carige made a net loss of 29.4 million euros ($39.04 million) in the first half of 2013, the mid-sized bank said on Wednesday.

Carige said it would soon sell its first asset under a previously announced disposal plan through which it plans to sell its asset management company and a 20.6 percent stake in motorway Autostrade dei Fiori. ($1 = 0.7531 euros) (Reporting By Isla Binnie; Editing by Mike Collett-White)