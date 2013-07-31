ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credits wider on heightened rate-hike expectations
SINGAPORE, March 9 (IFR) - Asian financial markets weakened as sentiment turned cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting next week.
(Fixes spelling of bank in headline)
MILAN, July 31 Italy's Banca Carige made a net loss of 29.4 million euros ($39.04 million) in the first half of 2013, the mid-sized bank said on Wednesday.
Carige said it would soon sell its first asset under a previously announced disposal plan through which it plans to sell its asset management company and a 20.6 percent stake in motorway Autostrade dei Fiori. ($1 = 0.7531 euros) (Reporting By Isla Binnie; Editing by Mike Collett-White)
SINGAPORE, March 9 (IFR) - Asian financial markets weakened as sentiment turned cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting next week.
* Broadridge expands its global post-trade control solutions through acquisition of Message Automation
LONDON, March 9 Old Mutual reported a slightly above-forecast 2016 adjusted operating profit of 1.67 billion pounds ($2.03 billion)on Thursday, up 1 percent from a year earlier, as it prepares to break itself up into four parts.